CM Naveen Approves 15 New Posts for Bantala Fire Station in Angul

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved 15 posts of different categories for the newly established Fire Station at Bantala in Angul district.

The Chief Minister last July had sanctioned the establishment of a new Fire Station in the Bantala area.

Today, the Chief Minister gave his approval for 15 posts for this new Fire Station.

The approved posts are one Station Officer, two Leading Fireman, one Driver-Havildar, one Fireman-Havildar and 10 Fireman, as per an official press release.

The Chief Minister directed for early filling of the posts and operationalising Bantala Fire Station.