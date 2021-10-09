Navaratri Special: Make Super Easy Samak Dosa

New Delhi: Samak Dosa is a well-known dish that is usually prepared during fasting. The Dosa is made from Samak Ke Chawal and Singhare ka Aata, with a filling of potatoes along with spices, which can be eaten during Navratri or even on regular days.

Ingredients of Samak Dosa

For Dosa:

1 cup Samak Ke Chawal

3 tbsp Singhare Ka Aatato taste Sendha Namak

For frying Ghee

Stuffing:

2 nos Boiled Potatoes, mashed

2 tbsp Desi Ghee to taste Sendha Namak

2 nos Whole Red Chillies

1/2 tsp Turmeric Powder

1 tsp Cumin Seeds

1 tbsp Ginger, chopped

1 tsp Green Chillies, chopped

1 tbsp Coriander, chopped

How to Make Samak Dosa