Navaratri Special: Make Super Easy Samak Dosa
New Delhi: Samak Dosa is a well-known dish that is usually prepared during fasting. The Dosa is made from Samak Ke Chawal and Singhare ka Aata, with a filling of potatoes along with spices, which can be eaten during Navratri or even on regular days.
Ingredients of Samak Dosa
For Dosa:
- 1 cup Samak Ke Chawal
- 3 tbsp Singhare Ka Aatato taste Sendha Namak
- For frying Ghee
Stuffing:
- 2 nos Boiled Potatoes, mashed
- 2 tbsp Desi Ghee to taste Sendha Namak
- 2 nos Whole Red Chillies
- 1/2 tsp Turmeric Powder
- 1 tsp Cumin Seeds
- 1 tbsp Ginger, chopped
- 1 tsp Green Chillies, chopped
- 1 tbsp Coriander, chopped
How to Make Samak Dosa
- Soak samak ke chawal for 15-20 min. Drain and make a rough batter (not very fine). Now, mix singhara ka atta to the prepared batter and keep aside for 30 min at room temperature.
- Soak and grind chilies with a little water to make a fine paste.
- Heat ghee in a frying pan, add cumin seed when it crackles put in the chopped ginger and green chillies.
- Add crushed boiled potatoes and fry nicely. Add turmeric powder, red chilli paste and sendha namak.
- Add chopped coriander. Remove and keep aside.6.Now, heat a non-stick pan. Grease it.
- Pour a ladle full of dosa batter in the center of the pan and spread it evenly like a round disc with the help of a ladle.
- Drizzle oil and let it cook9. Put the prepared potato masala in the center of the dosa and flip half and fold the dosa in a half-moon shape and serve hot with coconut and peanut chutney.