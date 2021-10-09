Samak Dosa
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Navaratri Special: Make Super Easy Samak Dosa

By PragativadiNews
0 4

New Delhi: Samak Dosa is a well-known dish that is usually prepared during fasting. The Dosa is made from Samak Ke Chawal and Singhare ka Aata, with a filling of potatoes along with spices, which can be eaten during Navratri or even on regular days.

Ingredients of Samak Dosa

For Dosa:

  • 1 cup Samak Ke Chawal
  • 3 tbsp Singhare Ka Aatato taste Sendha Namak
  • For frying Ghee

Stuffing:

  • 2 nos Boiled Potatoes, mashed
  • 2 tbsp Desi Ghee to taste Sendha Namak
  • 2 nos Whole Red Chillies
  • 1/2 tsp Turmeric Powder
  • 1 tsp Cumin Seeds
  • 1 tbsp Ginger, chopped
  • 1 tsp Green Chillies, chopped
  • 1 tbsp Coriander, chopped

How to Make Samak Dosa

  1. Soak samak ke chawal for 15-20 min. Drain and make a rough batter (not very fine). Now, mix singhara ka atta to the prepared batter and keep aside for 30 min at room temperature.
  2. Soak and grind chilies with a little water to make a fine paste.
  3. Heat ghee in a frying pan, add cumin seed when it crackles put in the chopped ginger and green chillies.
  4. Add crushed boiled potatoes and fry nicely. Add turmeric powder, red chilli paste and sendha namak.
  5. Add chopped coriander. Remove and keep aside.6.Now, heat a non-stick pan. Grease it.
  6. Pour a ladle full of dosa batter in the center of the pan and spread it evenly like a round disc with the help of a ladle.
  7. Drizzle oil and let it cook9. Put the prepared potato masala in the center of the dosa and flip half and fold the dosa in a half-moon shape and serve hot with coconut and peanut chutney.
PragativadiNews 7700 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

two × 4 =

Breaking