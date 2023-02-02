Natural Ways To Treat Sweaty Hands And Feet

New Delhi: Sweaty hands and feet is a common problem that we all have experienced once in our life. These problems can be treated with home remedies. Here are some natural ways to get rid of this issue.

Wash your feet daily

Wash your feet daily with an antibacterial soap. Dirty, sweaty feet attract bacteria which can lead to foot odour.

Antiperspirant Foot Lotions & Creams

With all those sweat glands hanging out on your feet, sweat can come fast and furious. A strong antiperspirant for feet is one of the best ways to stop sweating… and stinky feet.

Use a Foot Deodorant Spray

Stinky feet go hand-in-hand with sweaty feet. Once you get foot sweat under control with a foot antiperspirant, de-stink your feet with a foot deodorant spray. The best foot deodorants can be directly applied to smelly feet and stinky shoes.

Use Foot Powder to Keep Feet Dry & Fungus Free

After cleaning your feet, apply an anti-fungal foot powder. This will help reduce wetness from sweat and control foot odour.

Use an Alcohol Wipe to Reduce Sweating

Wipe down your feet with an alcohol wipe to close up your pores and reduce sweating temporarily. Do these before you put on your socks and shoes for the day.