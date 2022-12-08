Natural Ways To Kill Garden Weeds

New Delhi: Weeds just ruin our garden, those uninvited guests that rob your plants of space and nutrients. So Here are ways to kill weeds with weapons you already have around your house.

Boiling Water

This is a particularly good way to whack driveway and walkway weeds because the boiling water can run off impervious surfaces and cool before it reaches border plants.

Soap

The oil in soap can break down waxy or hairy weed surfaces, making them vulnerable to desiccants. So add a few drops of liquid dish detergent to vinegar or vodka sprays to keep the solution on leaves.

Vinegar

The acetic acid in 5% vinegar is a desiccant that sucks the life out of plant leaves. It’s most destructive to young plants with immature roots, though it just rolls off weeds with waxy leaves, like pennywort or thistle.

Newspaper

A carpet of newspaper, which blocks sunlight and oxygen from reaching the soil, will smother weeds already sprouted and prevent new ones from growing. Throw down newspaper in 10-sheet layers, wet to hold it down, and cover with an inch or two of mulch.