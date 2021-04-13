Natural Remedies To Fight Kidney Stones At Home

New Delhi: Kidney stones are hard deposits that can be found anywhere in the urinary system-from the urinary bladder to the kidneys. It is a common health problem. Passing these stones can be incredibly painful, and unfortunately, people who have experienced kidney stones are more likely to get them again. However, there are a few things you can do to reduce this risk.

1.Water

Dehydration is one of the leading causes of kidney stones. Less water concentrates the urine and allows many minerals and salts to coalesce. Drinking more water, a minimum of eight glasses ensures the body is hydrated and even helps in reducing the growth of kidney stones.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains citric acid that helps in dissolving calcium-heavy kidney stones. The concoction is made by mixing a little bit of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water and can be had before meals. Quite a few people swear by this as the home remedy for kidney stones. Also, read 6 health benefits of apple cider vinegar.

3. Lemon Juice

Citrate is responsible for the breakdown of kidney stones made with calcium deposits. Lemon juice has abundant citrate, thus making it a good home remedy for kidney stones. Having lemon juice with warm water on an empty stomach is very useful. Having natural lemon juice is preferable as the bottle versions have more sweeteners, which increase kidney stones.

4. Basil

Basil or tulsi has high amounts of acetic acid, another component that helps in the dissolution of calcium-based kidney stones. Basil leaves are known to balance uric acid. Some even believe that having basil juice will end up expelling kidney stones. Read more on the health benefits of tulsi (basil).

5. Pomegranate Juice

This is another home remedy that many people vouch for. Having a glass of pomegranate juice every day can work wonders for your kidney stones. The astringent properties of pomegranate make them an ideal remedy.

6. Kidney Beans

Much like how they resemble their namesake, kidney beans are beneficial if you have the problem of kidney stones. They are rich in magnesium, a mineral that helps in dealing with kidney stones. Boil the beans till they are soft and use the water as a broth.