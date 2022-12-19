Natural Remedies To Combat Arthritis Pain In Winter

New Delhi: Winter months can be painful for arthritis patients. The pain in their joints gets worse with the weather. Following the Five tips given below will help the patients to cope with the pain and suffering.

Stay Active: The cold weather can cause stiffness, leading to the inability to challenge oneself for exercise. This leads to the misconception of exercises cause an increase in joint pain. If the pain doesn’t persist for long, it is always advised to engage in physical activity to be flexible and energetic. Enrolling in a gym membership with a friend will help motivate one to stay active.

Heat Up: The warmth of blood helps in pain tolerance. In the winter, patients need to stay warm and seek benefits from heat therapy. Soaking in a hot water tub, wearing feet warmers and gloves can help in relieving the pain.

Lose Weight: The pressure on the knees and hips tends to be less if the body has to take less weight on itself. The less weight to be carried, the less stress on joints. A loss of 10 pounds can take 30-40 pounds of pressure off the body while walking, making it easier to deal with arthritis during winters.

Get a Massage: Research from The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine in June 2015 has said that getting a massage once a week, for at least 8 weeks can help in relaxing the muscles around joint pain problems. Increasing the frequency of treating our body with a rub down will be even more beneficial during winters.

Hydration: Drinking plenty of water during winters is essential for all. People often think that the idea of staying hydrated is only during the summers when winters require more moisture and humidity inside the body due to dry air. A warm cup of tea or a bowl of soup can also help equally. Alongside, having 8 glasses of water per day is the best remedy for less pain in the cold.