Natural Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Nausea 

New Delhi: Nausea is defined in the dictionary very aptly, as ‘a feeling of sickness with an inclination to vomit’. The word comes from the Latin word for seasickness, as well as the Greek nautes, which means sailor. The very early references to the world – and the feeling – were obviously towards how people felt when sailing on the high seas (long before medication or home remedies were invented/discovered to alleviate them!). Let’s take a look at some common causes, symptoms, as well as home remedies to prevent and cure this very unpleasant feeling.

Ginger

This is one of the world’s oldest remedies for nausea, having been used across cultures and traditional medicines for over 2000 years. It is the rhizome or root of the ginger that contains these potent benefits.

Peppermint tea, peppermint candies, and the scent of peppermint essential oils are all effective in doing away with nausea. Peppermint is an age-old remedy, and smelling the essential aromatherapy oils of this magical herb may just be the solution to a mild case of nausea.

Lemon

After ginger, lemon is one of the most common ways to get rid of nausea. Lemon is an acidity regulator, balancing the body’s pH levels. Neutralising acids create bicarbonates in the stomach, and can cure nausea more effectively than most home remedies.

Amla

Amla has been used in India for centuries now to get rid of all kinds of dizziness and nausea-related problems. The Indian gooseberry is one of the richest sources of Vitamin C, providing immunity against stomach disorders.

Vitamin B6

Now, this is something Kate Middleton used a lot when she suffered from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Vitamin B6 helps our bodies metabolise certain amino acids which in turn reduces nausea.