Natural Home Remedies For Anxiety
New Delhi: Natural remedies for anxiety have fewer side effects than conventional medicines used to treat anxiety. Read along to know about some natural home remedies to combat anxiety.5
Kava:
Kava is known to be an anxiety reliever for many years. It is a drink that is prepared from the Piper methysticum plant. Though it relieves anxiety, it does not cause a sedative effect. But one must exercise caution while consuming it, as liver poisoning is one of its rare, but serious side effects.1
How to use it?
Make a paste out of a small quantity of the plant roots
Boil it with a cup of water to make a tea
Cool and consume
Lavender
Lavender has been used traditionally to relieve anxiety. It has over 100 active ingredients, but it’s linalool and linalyl acetate that give lavender the anxiolytic quality. Consult your healthcare provider before you consume lavender as research also shows that use of lavender has many side effects like throbbing heartbeats, headaches and gastric issues like diarrhoea, stomach upsets, belching and foul breath.
How to use it?
Add a few drops of lavender oil in a diffuser to inhale the aroma
Alternatively, you may massage a few drops onto the inner aspect of the wrist so as inhale the aroma
Saffron
Saffron contains Safranal, the chief bioactive constituent which imparts anxiety relieving properties to saffron. It also gives the saffron its typical fragrance.11
How to use it?
Take saffron strands and add it to a cup of boiling water
Let it steep for some minutes
Filter and consume this fragrant drink as you relax
