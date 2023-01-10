Natural Home Remedies For Anxiety

New Delhi: Natural remedies for anxiety have fewer side effects than conventional medicines used to treat anxiety. Read along to know about some natural home remedies to combat anxiety.5

Kava:

Kava is known to be an anxiety reliever for many years. It is a drink that is prepared from the Piper methysticum plant. Though it relieves anxiety, it does not cause a sedative effect. But one must exercise caution while consuming it, as liver poisoning is one of its rare, but serious side effects.1

How to use it?

Make a paste out of a small quantity of the plant roots

Boil it with a cup of water to make a tea

Cool and consume

Lavender

Lavender has been used traditionally to relieve anxiety. It has over 100 active ingredients, but it’s linalool and linalyl acetate that give lavender the anxiolytic quality. Consult your healthcare provider before you consume lavender as research also shows that use of lavender has many side effects like throbbing heartbeats, headaches and gastric issues like diarrhoea, stomach upsets, belching and foul breath.

How to use it?

Add a few drops of lavender oil in a diffuser to inhale the aroma

Alternatively, you may massage a few drops onto the inner aspect of the wrist so as inhale the aroma

Saffron

Saffron contains Safranal, the chief bioactive constituent which imparts anxiety relieving properties to saffron. It also gives the saffron its typical fragrance.11

How to use it?

Take saffron strands and add it to a cup of boiling water

Let it steep for some minutes

Filter and consume this fragrant drink as you relax