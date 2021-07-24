Natural Endowment Of Kandhamal To Be Developed To Tourist Treasure

Bhubaneswar: The Natural Endowment of Kandhamal district will be developed to tourist treasure with different types of activities said Asit Tripathy, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister and Chairman WODC.

Tripathy said this after a field visit of the district today and a review of its tourism potential with senior officers of the district at Phulbani.

Replying to the media query Sri Tripathy said, “Kandhamal district is full of scenic beautifies. Its hill ranges from a part of the great Eastern Ghats. Last year one eco-retreat camp was started at Darngibadi. It got an encouraging response. This year more eco-retreat camps will be arranged at the attractive spots. It has been planned to continue the retreat camp for five years so that the tourists, tour operators and the businessmen associated with tourism will get the scope to expand their activities”.

Further, Tripathy directed the Collector to identify the roads connecting to the dazzling waterfalls like Kuturi, Putudi, and Katramal. These roads would be developed with the convergence of funds from MGNREGS and other schemes for attracting more tourists to these spots.

Forest department was asked to develop the roads in a time-bound manner for use of the tourists during the coming winter season. The department was also asked and arrange more eco camps in the district.

Looking into the art and culture treasure of the district, Chairman WODC Tripathy asked the district administration to identify a proper place for establishing a district museum.

The Superintendent of the Police (SP) was directed to promote the district as a biking circuit linking it with Chandaka and Bhubaneswar.

Tripathy said, “There are many excellent roads passing through the natural sites and forests which can offer exciting biking experience to nature lovers”.

The SP was advised to develop the facility in coordination with Biking Clubs at State and national levels. It was decided to start the biking festival along with the eco-camps during the coming winter.