Nat’l Championship: CM Congratulates Odisha Women’s, Men’s Rugby Teams For Bagging Medals

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the State Senior Women’s and Senior Men’s Rugby team for bagging medals at the Senior National Rugby 7s Championship 2021, which concluded in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Odisha girls’ team clinched the gold medal while the Odisha boys’ team settled with the bronze medal at Senior National Rugby 7s Championship (Men & Women) 2021.

While the Odisha girls’ team became the champion of the tournament after outplaying Maharashtra, the Odisha boys’ got the bronze medal after defeating Delhi team.

