Nationwide Clean India Campaign Culminates With Fit India Plog Run

New Delhi: The Fit India Plog Run, an annual nationwide event organised as part of the Fit India Movement was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital this Sunday morning.

Plogging is a unique activity that combines fitness and cleanliness – Swaachta and Swasth – in which participants collect litter while jogging.

LS Singh, Joint Secretary, Sports, Ms. Ekta Vishnoi, Mission Director, Fit India and other senior officers of the Ministry were present at the event which was attended by over 500 athletes and coaches. Ripudaman Bevli, known for his consistent campaign towards a litter free India, led the Fit India Plog Run as participants collected garbage while jogging. The day also marked the end of the ‘Clean India’ campaign for this year, which started on October 1.

Expressing his joy on the reception the event has got, Shri LS Singh said, “It is wonderful to see so many young boys and girls participating in the Plog Run today which is part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. This enthusiasm will go a long way in making our country clean and our citizens fit at the same time.”

Ripudaman, who is known as the Plogman of India, guided the 500-member group with warm-up exercises at the start of the day’s proceedings and administered the Plastic Free Pledge to participants at the end.

“We are thankful to the Government of India for making the Plog Run such a grand affair. Over the years, lakhs of people have volunteered over the country. Today, we all picked around 150kgs of litter. In two years’ time, I plan to take this movement to across all 720 districts of the country as well as make eco fitness clubs and Fit India clubs everywhere.”

The participants at the event also took the Unity Pledge on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.