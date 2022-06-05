Nations League: England players booed by young Hungary fans while taking the knee

Budapest: England players were booed by Hungary fans – mostly children – when taking the knee before their 1-0 Nations League defeat in Budapest, despite the hosts being forced to play the game behind closed doors due to racist abuse from the stands.

England lost to Hungary for the first time in 60 years as Harry Kane’s men fell to an embarrassing loss in their first game in the Nations League.

Hungary were hosting England in what was officially a behind-closed-doors match after being disciplined by both FIFA and UEFA for repeated racist behaviour, including during England’s previous visit to Budapest last September.

However, the Hungarian FA said last month that children could attend the match at the Puskas Arena. Under Article 73 of UEFA’s disciplinary regulations, children up to the age of 14 from schools and/or football academies can be invited to a game free of charge, provided they are accompanied by an adult.

It meant around 40,000 were able to attend on Saturday, mostly children, and after the national anthems, the England players took a knee prior to kick off, with boos audible from the stands.