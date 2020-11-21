World Television Day 2020; Know how this day came into action

New Delhi: World Television Day is celebrated across the world on November 21 to highlight the daily value of television that it plays in communication and globalisation. In times of the internet, with people hooked to their laptops and mobile screens, does television still hold importance, one may ask. Television continues to be the single largest source of video consumption. Though screen sizes have changed, and people create, post, stream, and consume content on different platforms, the number of households with television sets around the world continues to rise.

The interaction between emerging and traditional forms of broadcast creates a great opportunity to raise awareness about the important issues facing our communities and our planet. World Television Day stands as a reminder of the power of visual media and how it helps in shaping public opinion and influencing world politics.

History of World Television Day:

The first World Television Forum took place on November 21 in 1996 and the United Nations General Assembly chose this day to mark World Television Day. Meet-ups at local and global levels take place on this day to raise awareness among people about the role television plays in communication and globalisation.

The global observance day acknowledges the role of broadcast media. Writers, journalists, bloggers, and others associated with the medium come together to promote this day.

World Television Day also marks the commitment of governments, news organisations, and individuals to deliver unbiased information in times when the veracity of content on social media is questionable.