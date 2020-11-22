NGT Directs States, UTs To Set Up Nodal Agencies For Protection Of Waterbodies

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed all states and Union Territories (UTs) to designate a nodal agency for the protection of water bodies.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the nodal agencies to convene a meeting by January 31 to “take stock of the situation” and plan further steps, including directions to district authorities for further course of action.

It also directed the nodal agencies to evolve a monitoring and grievance redressal mechanism.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by petitioner Haryana resident Lt Col (retd) Sarvadaman Singh Oberoi seeking to restore Ghata Lake in Gurgaon besides restoration of 214 other water bodies and natural channels in the district and similar water bodies in Faridabad.

The tribunal had expanded the scope of the petition to the entire country, in the interest of protection of the environment.