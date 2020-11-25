Congress Veteran Ahmed Patel Passes Away After Battling Covid

Gurgaon: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away at a Gurgaon hospital this morning. He was 71.

Patel was critical for a few days and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He had contracted COVID-19 and later developed complications.

“With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah,” Faisal Patel said in the statement.

He was one of the closest aides of party president Sonia Gandhi and was her political adviser.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have condoled his demise.