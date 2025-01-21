A three-day national workshop on the New Education Policy 2020 was inaugurated at Lok Seva Bhavan Convention Center on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the event and gave an overview of its implementation in Odisha.

The Chief Minister said that the new education policy will focus on creating a strong infrastructure and quality education in the primary education sector. The state government has already decided on this and this new policy will be implemented in the next academic year.

Instead of the 10+2 system, the 5+3+3+4 system will be implemented in the state. ‘Sishu Vatika’ will be opened for children with an emphasis on preschool education.

In the pre-schools, emphasis will be placed on their basic and numerical knowledge without any pressure on the children. For this, a comprehensive infrastructure will be created in the coming years. Emphasis will be placed on the appointment of teachers, preparation of textbooks and provision of other teaching aids.

The Chief Minister said that in the new education policy, emphasis has been given to education infrastructure, education through games, basic education, and the use of external knowledge. The use of technology will be expanded in education. Providing education through technology will be an integral part of our education system. The Chief Minister said that the new education policy will play an important role in realizing the goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build a developed India. It can fully prepare the students and the youth society to build a modern and empowered India.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has started taking steps to strengthen the infrastructure of primary education in the state. Under the Godabarish Mishra Model Primary School Yojana, one school per panchayat in the state is being developed. Efforts have been started to reduce the dropout rate of tribal students under the Shaheed Madho Singh Hatha Kharcha Yojana. Today’s students are the future of tomorrow. Therefore, along with quality education, emphasis should be given to developing them in timeliness and other model qualities. He said that emphasis should be given to ensuring that they become hardworking individuals and contribute to the bright future of the country.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the arrangements made for the preparation of the state curriculum should take into account the opinions of eminent persons of Odisha who have skills and experience in the field of education. The glorious history, heritage and ancestors of Odisha should be included in the curriculum. He said that the new education policy is a model policy so that everyone can get an education easily and conveniently. National Education Policy and State He opined that the education policy will help in building a bright future for the children of Odisha. Union Minister Shri Pradhan highly appreciated the steps taken by the state government in various fields in the last seven months.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said that the new education policy has a provision for multilingual education along with mother tongue. He said that this would bring about a major change in the education sector of the state.

The event was attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Union Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar, School and Mass Education Secretary Shalini Pandit, eminent educationist Manjul Bhargava officials of the education departments of the Central and State Governments and eminent persons working in the field of education.