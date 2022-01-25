National Voter’s Day & Tourism Day: Odisha CM Shares His Thoughts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 25, 2022, shared his thoughts on National Voter’s Day and National Tourism Day.

The Odisha CM took to his Twitter handle to address the same through two different posts.

Our Constitution guarantees us the right to vote regardless of caste, race, sex, religion or socio-economic status. On #NationalVotersDay, appeal every eligible citizens to cast vote responsibly during elections to build a brighter future for our state and country. pic.twitter.com/ncNM2EBlfr — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 25, 2022

#Odisha is a land of unique kaleidoscope of natural beauty, rich heritage, timeless monuments, diverse flora & fauna which appeals every tourist. On #NationalTourismDay, pledge to continue our sustained effort to unlock Odisha’s immense tourism potential. @odisha_tourism pic.twitter.com/c5dxkDcr72 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 25, 2022

The National Voters’ Day is celebrated all over the country on January 25 every year since 2011 to mark the Foundation day of Election Commission of India, which was established on 25th January 1950. The main purpose of the celebration is to encourage, facilitate and maximize the enrollment, especially for the new voters.

National Tourism Day is celebrated across the country on January 25 every year to appreciate India’s beauty and spread awareness about the importance of tourism and its impact on the economy.