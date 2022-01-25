Odisha CM
National Voter’s Day & Tourism Day: Odisha CM Shares His Thoughts

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 25, 2022, shared his thoughts on National Voter’s Day and National Tourism Day.

The Odisha CM took to his Twitter handle to address the same through two different posts.

The National Voters’ Day is celebrated all over the country on January 25 every year since 2011 to mark the Foundation day of Election Commission of India, which was established on 25th January 1950. The main purpose of the celebration is to encourage, facilitate and maximize the enrollment, especially for the new voters.

National Tourism Day is celebrated across the country on January 25 every year to appreciate India’s beauty and spread awareness about the importance of tourism and its impact on the economy.

