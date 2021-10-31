National Unity Day Today! Let’s Remember Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

New Delhi: National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated on October 31 since 2014. The day is observed with patriotic events to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel – the man who played an important role in the unification of India.

He is popularly known as the “Iron Man of India”. Patel was a lifelong member of the Indian National Congress (INC) and fought against the British during India’s freedom movement. In Independent India, he became the first Deputy Prime Minister of the country.

Since 2014, the government has been organising events and programmes on October 31 to honour Vallabhbhai Patel’s contributions.

In his memory, The Statue of Unity, a colossal symbol of India’s unity, stands tall on the banks of the Narmada river in Vadodara, Gujarat. The statue was unveiled in 2018. This year we will celebrate Vallabhbhai Patel’s 146th birth anniversary.

The day is observed to ponder upon ways to maintain the nation’s unity. On this day, the government officials and civil society members also spread awareness about Patel’s contribution to Indian history.