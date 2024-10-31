New Delhi: On October 31, 2024, India celebrated National Unity Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country’s first Home Minister and a key figure in the unification of India.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other dignitaries paid their respects to Patel, highlighting his pivotal role in shaping modern India.

National Unity Day, observed annually since 2014, serves as a reminder of Patel’s efforts to unify over 565 princely states into the Indian Union, solidifying the foundation of a cohesive nation.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also paid tributes to Sardar Patel at the Patel Chowk here