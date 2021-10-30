National Unity Day: History & Significance

New Delhi: To honour the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister, who played a crucial role in persuading many princely states to join the Union of India, the government in 2014 declared October 31, his birth anniversary, as the National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

History

National Unity Day is celebrated in India on 31 October. It was introduced by the Government of India in 2014. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel who had a major role in the political integration of India.

The official statement for National Unity Day by the Home Ministry of India cites that the National Unity Day “will provide an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country.

On the day, a pledge is read out in government offices: I solemnly pledge that I dedicate myself to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation and also strive hard to spread this message among my fellow countrymen. I take this pledge in the spirit of unification of my country which was made possible by the vision and actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also solemnly resolve to make my own contribution to ensure internal security of my country.

In his memory, The Statue of Unity, a colossal symbol of India’s unity, stands tall on the banks of the Narmada river in Vadodara, Gujarat. The statue was unveiled in 2018. This year we will celebrate Vallabhbhai Patel’s 146th birth anniversary.

Significance

Vallabhbhai Patel joined the Indian freedom movement to oppose British rule. His beliefs brought the nation together and laid the foundation of a strong India. Various events, webinars and seminars are organised across the country on this day.