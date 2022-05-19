National Tribal Dance Festival-2022 Inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: The 11th National Tribal Dance Festival, 2022 is being organised by SCSTRTI, Bhubaneswar with support from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India.

This National Tribal Dance features a cultural show to preserve, propagate and popularize by showcasing the rich cultural wealth of the picturesque tribals of different states like Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Odisha. This platform, for the events of live performance of different tribal dances, gives a glimpse of dance tradition of tribal India.

The 3-Day National Event of gaiety presents as many as thirty colourful dance forms of twenty tribal communities at Rabindra Mandap, Unit-IV, Bhubaneswar. The Cultural programme will be held during dt 19.05.2022 to 21.05.2022 from 6.30 P.M. to 9.00 P.M.

The National Event was inaugurated by Shri Jagannath Saraka, Hon’ble Minister, ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare, Odisha in presence of Sri Makaranda Muduli, MLA, Rayagada, Shri Naval Jit Kapoor, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt.of India, Smt. Ranjana Chopra, Principal Secretary and Smt. Guha Punam Tapas Kumar, Director (ST), ST & SC Dev. Dept., and Prof.(Dr.) A.B. Ota, Director & Spl. Secretary, SCSTRTI and other Officials of ST & SC Dev. Department, SCSTRTI & ATLC.

First day cultural event of the National Tribal Dance Festival includes the Dangi Dance of Kunbi Tribe of Gujarat, Khoiguna Laam (Bee mating dance) of Rongmei/ Kabui Tribe, Manipur , Birli Dance of Durua Tribe, Odisha, Bihu Dance of Tiwa and Bodo Tribe , Assam, Kachi Ghodi Dance of BhilMeena Tribe, Rajasthan, Dandaras Dance of Gaddi Tribe , Himachal Pradesha, Bijapandu Dance of Koya Tribe, Odisha, Nyung–Ma-Kaapu Dance of Sherpa Tribe, Sikkim, Sheila Dance of Gond Tribe, Uttarparadesh, Cheraw Dance of Mizo Tribe, Mizoram.

The day-2 programme presents different colourful tribal dances, like Ghusadi Dance of Gond Tribe, Maharashtra, Chaurang Dance of Velip Tribe, Goa, KaramThapadi Dance of Oraon Tribe, Jharkhand, Mayura Dance of Kondh Tribe, Andhra Pradesh, Kalasi Dance of Santal Tribe , Odisha, Bori Dance of Bhil Meena Tribe, Rajasthan, Sarlamkai Dance of Mizo Tribe, Mizoram, Dhemsa Dance of Gadaba Tribe, Odisha, Gaurmar Mandri Dance of Gond Tribe, Chhattisgarh, Hathi Dance of Jaunsari Tribe of Uttarakhand state.

The third evening of the cultural event presents colourful tribal dances such as Karma Dance of Gond Tribe, Uttarpradesh, Fagli Dance of Swangla Tribe, Himachal Pradesh, Dhemsa Dance of Paroja Tribe, Odisha, Hiran Dance of Jaunsari Tribe , Uttarakhand, Dhemsa Dance of Tamang Tribe, Maharashtra, Damphu Dance of Tamanag Tribe, Sikkim, Fly Dance of Rongmei/ Kabui Tribe Shim Laam, Karma Dance of Oraon Tribe, Odisha, Dungardev Dance of Kunbi Tribe, Gujarat, Barat Mishwa Dance of Tiwa Tribe, Assam State. The esteemed visitors and dance lovers are invited by the Organizer of the Cultural Show, to enjoy this exhilarating dance presented by the Tribal Artists from different States of India.