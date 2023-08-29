National Sports Day: Odisha Govt Felicitates Nine International Volleyball Players With Cash Awards

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Sports & Youth Services Department Govt. of Odisha felicitated Nine Volleyball players with cash awards for their spectacular performance at the national and international level at Lokseva Bhawan by Tusharkanti Behera, Minister of Sports & Youth Services and Electronics & Information Technology, Govt. of Odisha and Dilip Tirkey, President Hockey India in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the occasion of National Sports Day.

It is noteworthy that National Sports Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. The Chief Minister in a special function held here on the occasion of National Sports Day congratulated all the Volleyball players, coaches and others linked to the sports activities.

Mamali Nag & Snehamayee Kishan were felicitated for participation in the 21st Asian U-20 Women’s Volleyball Championship-2022, 3rd AVC Cup for Women-2022 Bronze Medal Winner Angel Jospeh, Lasyamayee Mahanta for 14th Asian U-18 Women’s Volleyball Championship participation.

Mohamad Raza for FIVB U-21 Men’s World Championship-2023 Participation and Rahul Barik for 4th AVC Cup for Men’s Championship-2023 participation & Shibani Priyadarshini & Mamali Nag for FISU World University games-2023 participation.

Ananya Das for Central Asian Volleyball Association Challenge Cup-2023 Gold Medal & 4th AVC Cup for Women-2023 participation.

The award winner expressed their appreciation and pleasure for the guidance provided by the Govt. of Odisha, and they take this opportunity to thank the Chief Minister for his unwavering support for sports in Odisha.