National Sports Day: Odisha CM pays tribute to Dhyan Chand

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: India celebrates National Sports Day on 29th August every year to mark the birthday of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday paid tributes to the hockey wizard Dhyan Chand on the occasion.

For the first time in 2012, National Sports Day was included in India’s list of national celebrations. India’s National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29. Major Dhyan Chand, widely known as the “Hockey Wizard” and “The Magician”, was born on August 29, 1905, and National Sports Day is marked to celebrate his birthday.

