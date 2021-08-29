National Sports Day: Honouring hockey ‘wizard’ Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: To commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, National Sports Day is celebrated across the country on 29 August.

Popularly known as “The Wizard” for his magical touch, superb control, creativity and extraordinary goal-scoring feats, Chand was instrumental in taking Indian hockey to greater heights under his talismanic leadership.

The late hockey player had led India to three Olympic gold medals in the years – 1928, 1932 and 1936. He had scored over 400 goals in 22 years, spanning from 1926 to 1948. He was bestowed with India’s third-highest civilian honour, Padma Bhushan in 1956. Regarded as the greatest of all-time, Chand also served in the Indian Army and brought laurels to the country.

The noteworthy memorial for him is the Major Dhyan Chand Award, the highest award for lifetime achievement in sports and games in India.

Other than spreading awareness on the importance of sports, the special day also highlights the achievements and contributions of Chand to India’s rich sports history and culture.

The President confers National Sports Awards to honour sportsmen who have achieved laurels in the sports realm and enhanced country’s pride all over the world.

After the death of Chand in 1979, the Indian Postal Department issued stamps in his honour. As a tribute to him, the National Stadium of Delhi was also renamed to Major Dhyan Chand stadium.