National Sports Day 2023: History and significance

New Delhi: The National Sports Day in India is celebrated on 29 August every year. It is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand Singh. The day also serves as a reminder for all of us to recall the contributions, determination and extraordinary achievements of the athletes and their influence in shaping societies. The first National Sports Day was celebrated on August 29, 2012 and hence this year marks the 12th anniversary of Rashtriya Khel Divas.

The theme for this year’s National Sports Day celebration is “Sports are an enabler to an inclusive and fit society”.

The roots of India’s National Sports Day can be traced back to the birth of Major Dhyan Chand Singh, one of its most revered sporting legends of India, who went on to become one of the most popular names in the game of hockey. He ruled the world of hockey with his delightful stick work and understanding of the game that earned him the moniker of ‘Hockey Wizard’ and ‘The Magician’.

Born on 29 August 1905 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, he started off his career with the British Indian Army. His career spanned from 1926 to 1948 and ended as one of the greatest hockey players of all time after having represented India 185 matches and scored over 400 goals during this period. His skills mesmerized the world, guiding India to three consecutive Olympic Hockey gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936.

In recognition of his unparalleled contributions to the realm of sports, the Indian Government declared his birthday as National Sports Day in 2012, with the aim to inspire generations to come. This decision was also focused on promoting sports and physical fitness among the people in the country.

The importance of National Sports Day can be attributed to its emphasis on the role that sports and physical activity play in our daily lives. It promotes sports participation among people of various demographics in order to enhance their health and wellbeing. On National Sports Day, the government often launches new initiatives, programs, and policies to support and nurture budding talent. These initiatives aim to provide better training facilities, financial support, and recognition to deserving athletes.

National Sports Day encourages people of all ages to embrace physical fitness. It emphasises the importance of regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle. It also warns against of implications of sedentary lifestyle and related diseases. This day also serves as a catalyst for the development of a robust sports culture in the country. It encourages to participate in various sports and games for holistic personal growth. Sports have the unique power to bring people together regardless of their background, language, or beliefs. National Sports Day showcases this unity.