National Space Day Celebrations start at NIT Rourkela; India’s Space Achievements Showcased

Rourkela: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela is organizing a series of weekly events to celebrate National Space Day on 23rd August 2024. The celebrations aim to highlight India’s remarkable achievements in space missions and inspire the youth to engage with space science and technology.

Marking the beginning of the National Space Day celebrations, a ‘Poster Exhibition Competition’ for school children was organised today at the RM Hall of NIT Rourkela. The competition focused on this year’s theme, “Touching Lives while Touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga,” emphasizing the significant impact of space exploration on society and technology.

70 students from nearly fifteen schools across Rourkela participated in the event, showcasing their creativity and knowledge about India’s space missions. The event was inaugurated by the chief guest, Prof. Rajeev Kumar Panda (Professor at the School of Management, and President of the Student Activity Center, NIT Rourkela). In his address, Prof. Panda highlighted the importance of space technology for society and the environment, encouraging students to participate actively in science and technology. He said, “It’s inspiring to witness the creativity and passion of these young minds as they explore the vast possibilities of space science. Their innovative ideas and enthusiasm remind us that the future of space exploration is bright and filled with limitless potential. We must support and cheer for the dreams and aspirations of these next generation of scientists, engineers, and explorers.”

The event was coordinated by Prof. Ananta Charan Pradhan from the Department of Physics & Astronomy and Prof.Naresh Krishna Vissa from the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences. The posters were judged by esteemed professors, including Prof. Sk. Md. Equeenuddin, Prof. Santos Kumar Das, and Prof.Susanta Kumar Bisoi. The student members of Astro Club, NIT Rourkela played an active role in assisting in the event and engaging with the participants.

Participants from various schools, including Delhi Public School, DAV Public School, St. Paul’s School, Chinmaya English Medium School, and many others, brought their innovative ideas, models, and themes on India’s space missions. The students and faculty of NIT Rourkela, along with the parents, enthusiastically interacted with the participants, encouraging them to explore their interest in space science.

A quiz competition on “ISRO Space Mission & Solar & Planetary Systems” will be organised the following weekend on 17.08.2024. A valedictory program is also scheduled for National Space Day on 23rd August 2024, where prizes will be awarded to the participants for their outstanding contributions.

NIT Rourkela, known for its significant contributions to space science and technology through academic activities, is excited to be a part of the maiden National Space Day celebrations. The institute is committed to nurturing interest in space research and discovery among the younger generation.