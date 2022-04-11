National Safe Motherhood Day Today! Know More

New Delhi: National Safe Motherhood Day is observed every year on April 11 as a day to raise awareness about adequate access to care during pregnancy, childbirth, and postnatal period. The day aims to work towards providing better medical facilities to pregnant or new mothers to reduce the maternal mortality rate.

India is among the most high-risk countries to give birth. More than 35,000 women in India every year lose their life due to the non-availability of proper care during pregnancy. To raise awareness about the issue, the Government of India declared April 11 as National Safe Motherhood Day at the request of WRAI in 2003. The day coincides with the birth anniversary of Kasturba Gandhi.

The theme for National Safe Motherhood Day is selected by the members of WRAI to carry out full-scale campaign activities raising awareness about healthcare and maternity facilities for pregnant women and new mothers. The government has not announced the theme for this year officially. The activities designed for the National Safe Motherhood Day 2022 will also focus on creating awareness about women’s safety and ensuring the right to live under any condition.