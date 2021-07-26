National Research Foundation To Strengthen Research Ecosystem In Country: Centre

New Delhi: Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday informed in Lok Sabha that the Government proposes to set up a National Research Foundation (NRF) to strengthen the research ecosystem in the country.

Pradhan said that NRF is being envisaged as an umbrella structure that will improve linkages between R&D, academia and industry. The total proposed outlay of the National Research Foundation is Rs 50,000 crore over a period of five years.

“One of the main objectives of NRF is to seed, grow and facilitate research at academic institutions, particularly at universities and colleges, where research capacity is currently in a nascent stage. It will also fund and support high-impact, large-scale, multi-investigator, multi-institution and, in some cases, interdisciplinary or multi-nation projects in collaboration with relevant Ministries, Departments, and other Governmental and non-Governmental entities, especially industry,” he said.

The Government announced the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP) on 29-07-2020, after a gap of 34 years. The policy envisages transformational changes in the education sector. One of the major recommendations in this regard is to promote more and more use of regional languages in education.

In this regard, the Government has taken a number of steps including: