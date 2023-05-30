National Ramayana Festival to be hosted in Raigarh from June 1 to 3

Bhubaneswar: The Chhattisgarh Government will be organising a three-day National Ramayana Festival from the 1st to the 3rd of June in Raigarh in which artists from India and abroad will give their performances.

There will be a special presentation of dance drama on Prabhu’s Aranya Kand in this event. Along with this, recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and Kelo Maha Aarti will also be organided at Ramlila Maidan in the city.

Chhattisgarh has a special identity of its own in the whole world as the Nanihal of Lord Shri Ram. For centuries, the name of Lord Shriram has been ingrained in the life of common people of Chhattisgarh, in ancient times it was Dandakaranya, today’s Chhattisgarh has been the abode of Lord Shriram, in the process of becoming a dignified Purushottam Ram from a common man, Lord Shriram transformed Dandakaranya into modern Chhattisgarh.

In order to make the new generation aware of this glorious spiritual heritage of Chhattisgarh, the state government is working towards preserving the memories of Lord Shri Ram’s exile period in about 2260 kilometer long Ram Van Gaman Path from Sitamarhi-Harchauka to Sukma’s Ramaram in Korea district of the state. Chhattisgarh has made a unique effort to bring the whole world towards spiritual tourism. With this effort, along with the new generation, such sections of the society, who are still unaware of the memories of Lord Shri Ram associated with the holy land of Chhattisgarh, will get the pride of getting acquainted with their historical heritage.

The Government of Chhattisgarh is identifying 75 places associated with the exile period of Lord Shri Ram and developing them from tourism point of view. Along with the beautification of the places of Chandkhuri and Shivrinarayan, the main religious pilgrimage sites associated with Lord Ram, basic facilities have been developed from the point of view of tourism. The work of beautification of temples and development of tourism facilities is being done in Rajim.

Lord Shri Ram is a folk hero worshiped as the supreme symbol of dignity and ideals all over the world, the epic Ramayana and Shri Ramcharitmanas composed by Maharishi Tulsidas ji are the reflection of Lord Rama’s life, the land of Chhattisgarh from Rama’s exile to his Purushottam Witnessing the journey Where Lord Ram’s personality took a huge form.

The whole life of Vanvasi Ram in Chhattisgarh is a symbol of social harmony, here he always embraced the person standing at the last rung of the society. Ram gave the message of “The whole society is one family” from the land of Dandakaranya to the whole world.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel says that “Our Ram is inclusive Ram, who is created in our veins, resides in every heartbeat, is with us in every happiness and sorrow. Ram Van Gaman Path is being developed as a tourism circuit by the Government of Chhattisgarh, respecting public faith. According to folk tradition, the feet of daughters are not touched in Mithila because Mother Sita was born there, similarly in Chhattisgarh they do not touch the feet of nephews because the nephew is seen as Lord Ram here.

It is notable that the state government has started organizing grand Kaushalya Mahotsav every year in the world’s only Mata Kaushalya Temple located in Chandkhuri, Chhattisgarh.