National Railways Award Function-2022 in Bhubaneswar on 28th May

Bhubaneswar: The 67th National Railways Award Function-2022 is being organised at Bhubaneswar, this time, under the auspices of the East Coast Railway on 28th May, 2022.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve, Union Minister of State for Railways, & Textile Darshana Jardosh, will visit Bhubaneswar, Odisha on 28th May, 2022 and grace the Presentation Ceremony of National Railways Award to Railwaymen for Outstanding Services at Rail Auditorium, Bhubaneswar.

Dignitaries like Chairman & CEO and Members of Railway Board, General Managers of all Zonal Railways, Production Units of Railways and PSUs of Railways to be present on this occasion.

Altogether, 155 Railway Employees from various Zonal Railways, Production Units & Railway PSUs all over the country will be awarded for their outstanding services along with 21 Shields.

This is one of the major function of Indian Railways where a complete set up of the Railway Ministry will be present at Bhubaneswar. East Coast Railway feels proud for organising this function for second time at Bhubaneswar.