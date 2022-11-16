National Press Day: Odisha I& PR Dept Spl Newspaper Exhibition, Seminar In City

Bhubaneswar: State-level National Press Day was organised by the I&PR Department, Odisha today. A State level Newspaper Exhibition was held at Jayadev, Bhubaneswar and a State level Seminar and Meeting were held in the Conference Hall of the I&PR Deptt.

Principal Secretary, RD, I & PR, Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh inaugurated the Exhibition as well as the National Press Day function.

Director, I&PR Sri Indramani Tripathy, Chairman, OTDC Dr Lenin Mohanty, Editor, Utkal Prasanga & Odisha Review Smt. Kasturi Mohapatra were guests present on the occasion.

Media persons, Officers of the I&PR Deptt, and Students from Journalism and Mass Communication from different Universities & Colleges participated in the seminar.