National Postal Day: Rare Postage Stamps Display In Rayagada Exhibition From November 18

Rayagada: The Rayagada Postal Division will host a postal ticket exhibition from November 18–19 to continue National Postal Day, observed nationwide on Tuesday in addition to World Post Day.

Notably, World Post Day has been observed on October 9 by the Universal Postal Union since 1874. National Postal Day, however, is commemorated on October 10 each year throughout India.

Happy National Postal Day! 📬✉️ Let’s celebrate the incredible postal service that connects us, delivers smiles, and bridges distances. Thank you to all the postal workers who work tirelessly to bring us messages and packages from near and far. #NationalPostalDay #NYKS #Bharat pic.twitter.com/En0YFiO36u — NYKS India (@Nyksindia) October 10, 2023

This day promotes awareness of the Indian Postal System’s lasting contributions to the country after more than 150 years of operation.

HISTORY OF NATIONAL POSTAL DAY

Lord Dalhousie established the India Post in 1854. It is currently one of the largest postal networks in the world and is governed by the Ministry of Communications. India has nine postal zones and 23 postal circles, which include military post offices. Shriram Bhikaji Velankar invented the 6-digit PIN Code System on August 15, 1972; the Indian postal service now uses it.

SIGNIFICANCE OF NATIONAL POSTAL DAY

National Post Day honors the postal system’s crucial role in connecting people nationwide. The founding of the India Post was a turning point in Indian history that revolutionized communication.

The postal department in Odisha has planned several events for this occasion. Several programs are also intended throughout the State to inform people about the department’s numerous utility services.

The Rayagada Postal Division official on Tuesday announced the RayaPex exhibition’s rules. Rare postal tickets from India and other countries will be displayed during the show.

“It is a great joy to report that 31 Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra services have begun in Odisha. A specialized counter where MSMEs and small artists can receive support is called Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra. On October 13, we shall observe Antodaya Dibas. We will concentrate on the lower-class women who do not have access to financial inclusion on that auspicious day,” according to the Chief Post Master General (CPMG) of Odisha, Suchismita Swain.

In 2019, the Rayagada Postal Division was established. The postal ticket exhibition will be hosted by this division in 2023.