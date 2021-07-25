National Parents’ Day 2021: History & Significance

New Delhi: National Parents’ Day honors all parents on the fourth Sunday in July. Parents are the epitome of selfless love and unflinching commitment, and always put their children before themselves.

The aim of National Parents’ Day is to promote responsible parenting and encourage positive reinforcement by parents for children. It goes the other way as well, as the day also celebrates the sacrifices of parents and the unparalleled bond of love between parents and their children.

National Parents’ Day is observed every year on the fourth Sunday of July.

How did it start?

It all started in the United States in 1994 when former President Bill Clinton signed a Congressional resolution and established National Parents’ Day into law. The first Parents’ Day was celebrated the next year, on July 28, 1995. According to the National Archives website, this day was also marked by the first National Parents of the Year Award, which was handed over by Mr Clinton himself.

What is its significance?

The reason behind commemorating this day lies in paying tribute to the functions and nuances of parenting. This day showcases society’s reverence for parents’ contribution to their children’s lives and appreciating the hard work that goes into raising a child.

This note of appreciation assumes more importance at a time when children are more prone to be bogged down under the weight of competition. Today, when children are cooped up inside their houses, thanks to the pandemic, a parent’s role is even more crucial.