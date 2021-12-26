National Para Badminton Ch’ship: Haryana’s Nitesh Kumar outclass Pramod Bhagat to reach finals

Bhubaneswar: In a major upset, home favourite Pramod Bhagat lost to Nitesh Kumar of Haryana in a tightly fought contest at the Men’s Singles SL 3 category of the 4th National Para-Badminton C’ship 2020.

Nitesh Kumar beat Bhagat in straight sets to book a spot in the finals.

The closely fought match ended with Nitesh Kumar winning the game with a scoreline of 21-17 and 21-19.

The match lasted over 20 minutes and Pramod Bhagat threw everything he had but Nitesh had answers to all the things that were thrown at him.