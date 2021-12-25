National Para-Badminton 2020: Parul Parmar secures Gold in Women’s SL3 category

Bhubaneswar: World No 1 SL3 Para Badminton player Parul Parmar from Gujarat won the gold at the 4th National Para Badminton 2020 at Bhubaneswar.

Parul had to work hard for the medal and defeated Mandeep Kaur from Uttarakhand won Silver. The score read 19-21, 21-17 and 21-10. Mansi Joshi secured Bronze in the category.

In Women Wheel chair 1 category Alphia James from Kerala secured gold, while silver went to Neerja Goyal from Uttarakhand. Nirmala Mehta from Uttarakhand and Ranjeeta Maurya from Uttar Pradesh secured bronze.

In Women Wheel chair 2 category Ammu Mohan from Karnataka secured gold while silver went to Shabana from Punjab and Prema Biswas and Suman Rawat had to settle for bronze.

In Women SU5 category Manisha from Tamil Nadu secured gold while Arti ended up with silver. Jyoti and Vaishali ended with bronze medal.

In Women SL4 category Jyoti from Haryana secured gold while Chiranjita secured silver and Kanak had to settle for bronze.

In Women SH6 category Nitya Sre from Tamil Nadu secured Gold, while Rhui had to settle for silver. Sasikala and Rachana secured Bronze.