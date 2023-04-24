National Panchayati Raj Day 2023 Today

New Delhi: National Panchayati Raj Day is observed in India on April 24 every year to mark the constitutional amendment that created the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in India. The PRIs are the third tier of governance in India, after the central and state governments, and are responsible for local level governance in rural areas. The day marks the establishment of the first Panchayati Raj system in India on April 24, 1993.

History

Despite their long existence, Panchayati Raj institutions in India have faced several challenges, including irregular elections, extended super sessions, inadequate representation of marginalized groups, limited devolution of power, and insufficient financial resources.

The constitutional recognition of these institutions through the 73rd Amendment in 1992 was a turning point in the decentralization of political power to the grassroots level, with the impact being visible in rural India. In consultation with the states, the Indian government has designated April 24 as National Panchayati Raj Day, commemorated by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj since 2010.

Significance

National Panchayati Raj Day holds significant importance in India as it celebrates the establishment of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in the country.

The day is observed with various events and activities, such as seminars, workshops, and award ceremonies, to raise awareness about the significance of PRIs and their contributions to rural development. The government also awards panchayats for their exemplary work in promoting rural development and empowering communities.