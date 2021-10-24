National Open Javelin Throw Ch’ships: Odisha’s Kishore Jena claims maiden National-level title

Cuttack: Odisha’s Kishore Kumar Jena came up with the three best throws to dominate the men’s final in the third National Open Javelin Throw Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

The 26-year-old won his maiden title at the National-level with a 74.26m effort on his second attempt while Harish Kumar (Rajasthan) and seasoned Vipin Kasana (Delhi) took silver and bronze with their fifth and sixth throws respectively.

Vijay Lakra (Jharkhand) moved out of the medal bracket after he looked good for a podium place until Vipin Kasana’s last-ditch try.

Sri Asirbad Behera, Hony Secretary, Odisha Athletics Association congratulated Kishore for his maiden Senior National-level title.

The results (all finals):

Men: 1. Kishore Kumar Jena (Odisha) 74.26m; 2. Harish Kumar (Rajasthan) 72.61; 3. Vipin Kasana (Delhi) 71.89.