National Milk Day Observed For The First Time In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The National Milk Day has been observed for the first time in Odisha today at the Convention Centre of Loka Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. Dairy farmers and officials from all the districts joined the programme virtually.

In a video message, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that National Milk Day is observed on 26th November in India in honour of Dr Verghese Kurien, the Father of the White Revolution in the country. The Chief Minister paid tribute to Dr Kurien. He said that milk production has increased threefold during the last two decades in the state. Milk is essential for the growth of children and it’s a nutritious food. The state government is providing financial assistance of up to rupees one crore for entrepreneurship development in the dairy development sector under the Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana.

The Chief Minister has further said that, under 5-T initiatives of the state government, an ultramodern dairy plant of five lakh litre capacity per day has been established at Arilo. Around three lakh dairy farmers are being benefitted through OMFED and the state government is taking measures like vaccination and deworming of cattle. As dairy farming is related to the development of farmers and women of the state, the state government is putting focus on it.

The Minister, of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Ranendra Pratap Swain in his message has said that OMFED and private dairies in the state are doing a good job. They must ensure the production and supply of quality products for the consumers of the state. He also said that the dairy sector is a sector which has the potential for rural development in Odisha.

The Principal Secretary, of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Suresh Kumar Vashishth has said that financial assistance of Rs.1.18 lakh is being provided to the farmers to establish small dairy units with two buffalos as a measure of providing livelihood and multiplying their income.

Kishore Chandra Pradhani, President, OMFED, Sudhansu K. K. Mishra, CGM, NABARD, Gautam Patra, Convenor, SLBC and Ramesh Hazra, Director, AH&VS also spoke on the occasion. Around 400 participants including dairy farmers, entrepreneurs, OMFED officials, plant managers, OMFED Board members, Govt. officials from F&ARD and other Departments were present. Dairy farmers and officials from districts joined the programme in virtual mode.