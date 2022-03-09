National Medical Commission removes upper age limit from NEET UG exam

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) removed the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination. Earlier, the age limit was 25 years for general category candidates and 30 years in the case of reserved category candidates.

In a letter to National Testing Agency, NMC has accordingly advised NTA to revise the eligibility and remove any upper age limit from the same.

“I would like to inform that it has been decided in the 4th NMC meeting held on 21st Oct, 2021 that there should not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination. Therefore, the information bulletin may be modified accordingly.

“Further, the process for official notification to suitably amend the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 to this effect has been initiated,” a communication sent by Dr Pulkesh Kumar, Secretary NMC to Dr Devvrat, Office of Senior Director, National Testing Agency, said.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 notification would be released soon. Ahead of the notification, National Medical Council, NMC has revised the eligibility criteria for the NEET UG examination.

The age criteria had often been questioned in the Supreme Court and high courts of the country. With the age limit criteria removed, aspirants can now appear in the medical entrance exam as many times and even after taking admission to other courses, an official said.

The move will also be helpful to those seeking admission in foreign countries.