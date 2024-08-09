National Medical Commission Gives Nod For 2 New Medical Colleges in Nashik

Nashik: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has sanctioned two additional medical colleges: a state-operated institution in Nashik and a private college in Aurangabad, following appeals from the state government and the respective college administrations.

Each college has received authorization to enrol 50 students for the MBBS program in the academic year 2024-25, despite having requested an intake capacity of 100 students each. These permissions complement the earlier approvals granted to a government college in south Mumbai and a private deemed university in Navi Mumbai. Meanwhile, the decision on eight other applications for new state colleges, which NMC had previously declined, is still awaited.

The state government had proposed the establishment of 10 new medical colleges, each with a capacity to admit 100 students, in the current academic year, aiming to improve the doctor-to-population ratio and expand healthcare services throughout Maharashtra.

Nonetheless, the NMC has only given the green light to one college, with an intake of 50 students, which is to be located on the joint campus of GT and Cama Hospitals in the Fort area of Mumbai.