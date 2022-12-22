National Mathematics Day: On Srinivasa Ramanujan’s birth anniversary, know facts & significance

New Delhi: National Mathematics Day is a day celebrated annually in India on December 22nd to honor the birth anniversary of mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. Ramanujan is known for his contributions to number theory and mathematical analysis and is considered one of the greatest mathematicians of the 20th century. He was born on December 22, 1887, in Erode, India, and is considered one of the greatest mathematicians of the 20th century.

The day was first celebrated in 2012 when the Indian government declared December 22 as National Mathematics Day to recognize the importance of mathematics in various fields and to encourage more people to study and pursue careers in mathematics.

Ramanujan’s contributions to mathematics are numerous and varied. He made significant contributions to the theory of numbers, developing new results and techniques for studying the properties of integers. He also made important contributions to the field of mathematical analysis, including the development of new series representations for functions and the discovery of new identities.

Here’s all you need to know about the day, and Ramanujan: