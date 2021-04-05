National Maritime Day: Naveen celebrates Odisha’s glorious seafaring heritage

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of National Maritime Day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reaffirmed his commitment to make Odisha a gateway to global maritime trade.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Odisha CM wrote: “Seaborne transport is a prime driver of trade and economy. On National Maritime Day, celebrate Odisha’s glorious seafaring heritage and reaffirm commitment to make Odisha a gateway to global maritime trade.”

India celebrates National Maritime Day every year on April 5. The country will celebrate the 58th edition of National Maritime Day this year, the first of which was celebrated in 1964 to spread awareness about intercontinental commerce and the economy.