National Maritime Day 2023 in India: Theme, History, Significance and Celebrations

New Delhi: National Maritime Day is celebrated on April 5 across the country to commemorate the sailing of the first Indian commercial vessel, SS Loyalty. The ship sailed from Mumbai to London. National Maritime Day is meant to appreciate the contribution of maritime trade to the growth of the Indian economy and the significance of India’s strategic location in international trade.

The theme of this year’s National Maritime Day has not been announced yet. The theme for National Maritime Week 2023 was announced as ‘Amrit Kaal in Shipping’, which roughly translates to English as ‘Golden Era in Shipping,’ a 25-year period from 75 years to 100 years of Indian independence.

HISTORY

On 5 April 1919, a ship named SS Loyalty travelled from Mumbai to London and during this time India was still under the rule of the British. The largest large-scale maritime firm owned by Indians, Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd. owned the ship but the Indian subcontinent and its rivers were governed by the British at the time.

India played an important role in the world commerce at the time as it linked the rest of Asia to the European trading behemoths of England, France, and Portugal.

This was an important step in the history of Indian shipping and this day is still used as an opportunity to raise awareness of international trade and the global economy.

SIGNIFICANCE

This day is an appreciation day for people who have made significant contributions to the Indian maritime sector. An award ceremony is held on India’s National Maritime Day during which the Varuna Award is given to few people. The award is a statue of Lord Varuna and a Citation, is the name of this honour.

The ‘NMD Award of Excellence’ is also given during celebrations which consist of a trophy and a citation.

A Trophy and a Citation is given as a part of “Outstanding Contribution to Maritime Education and Training” award. It honors and recognizes the people for their consistent contributions to maritime education and training.

After independence, the nation has experienced an increase in shipping. India joined the International Maritime Organization as a partner in 1959 after they took a stand for maritime defense and prevention of ship-related pollution.