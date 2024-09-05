Bhubaneswar: The biotechnology sector offers huge potential to foster the growth of the Indian economy. So, to popularize the recently launched ‘BioE3 Policy’ by the Government of India, a competition is being launched for the students & research scholars of the sector to ignite their creative talents.

Dr. Rajesh S Gokhale, Secretary Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India announced the ‘BioE3 Policy Awareness Campaign Competition’ on Thursday by joining virtually during an event hosted by the Institute of Life Sciences (BRIC-ILS) Bhubaneswar. The online competition is organised by DBT in association with ILS Bhubaneswar.

The competition invites biotechnology students & scholars across India to explore their creative energies in various categories like drawing, poster making, essay writing, slogan writing & producing short AV in a 1-minute reel format on diverse themes. The participants are encouraged to share their outputs on social media channels like ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) and share the link at the ILS website. The competitors can follow www.ils.res.in/bioe3-competition for further details.

“BioE3 Policy, a transformative initiative by the Government of India, promotes biotechnology for Economy, Environment & Employment. So, this innovative competition is hosted to propagate the message among the key stakeholders. We thus invite students & research scholars of the sector spanning over the country to largely participate in this virtual competition,” informs Dr. Debasis Dash, Director, BRIC-ILS Bhubaneswar.

The submission of entries will be open till midnight of 10 September 2024. The entries will be evaluated based on creativity & outreach of the messages on social media. While 100 entries will be given e-Certificates, 10 in each category will be awarded with a cash prize. The winners shall be announced at the Global Bio-India 2024 event at New Delhi on 14th September, the organisers inform.

BRIC-ILS Bhubaneswar also hosted a Teachers’ Day Lecture which was deliberated by Dr. Amar Patnaik, former Principal Accountant General Odisha & former MP of Rajya Sabha. Dr Patnaik advised the scientists & scholars to delve deep into various subjects & champion the cause of improving lives in society.

The institute which also runs a Biotechnology Incubator hosted a ‘Pitch-A-Thon’ for young innovators & future entrepreneurs in the sector. The jury consisted of Dr B Ravindran, former Director ILS, Bhubaneswar, Dr. Mrutunjay Suar, CEO of KIIT-TBI along with Dr Debasis Dash, Director BRIC-ILS Bhubaneswar.

Participants from various biotech incubators & institutions joined the event and pitched their innovative ideas. Dr Nivedita Jena, COO of ILS Bioincubator welcomed all at the Pitch-A-Thon. The faculty members, scientists, research scholars and startup founders participated in various events hosted by ILS Bhubaneswar on the occasion.