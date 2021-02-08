National Junior Athletics Championships: Odisha Wins Two Medals

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Sabita Toppo and Manisha Merel won medals on the first day of the 36th National Junior Athletics Championships, 2021, in Guwahti.

While Sabita Toppo clinched gold in the U-16 long jump (5.59 m), Manisha Merel bagged silver in U-20 long jump (5.63 m).

The championships for under-14, 16, 18 and 20 boys and girls commenced on February 6 and will conclude on February 10.

Earlier in January, the Sports and Youth Services Department and Odisha Athletics Association had jointly conducted selection trials for the state contingent to participate in the National Junior Athletics Championship. A total of 12 athletes were selected.