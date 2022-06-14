National Herald Case
National

National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi Reaches ED Office For Questioning

By Pragativadi News Service
17

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached the Enforcement Directorate office here for the second day of questioning.

He reached the Congress party office in Delhi along with sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid sloganeering by party members.

On Monday, he was questioned for over 10 hours as ED is invetigation money laundering allegations linked to the National Herald case.

Various senior leaders including Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took part in the party’s Satyagraha march.

Pragativadi News Service 5032 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking