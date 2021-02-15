National Handloom Expo: Hurry Only 2 Days Left

Bhubaneswar: The 20th National Handloom Expo organised by Boyanika at Unit-III, Exhibition Ground, Bhubaneswar is at full swing. Only 2 days are left for its closure.

Teusday is a Government Holiday for ‘Saraswati Puja’. So a good number of customers are expected with good sales. Wednesday is the last day of the Expo.

From January 20th to till date, sales of Rs. 8 Cr. has been achieved in this Mela, out of which Boyanika’s sale is Rs.1.40 Cr. Hope, Boyanika will achieve sales of more than Rs. 1.50 Cr. by end of Mela. Besides, Boyanika, CO-OPTEX of Tamilnadu, APCO of Andhra Pradesh, Mrignayanee of Madhya Pradesh have achieved good sales as per their satisfaction.

The decent arrangement of Mela in view of Covid-19 restrictions, by Boyanika has been appreciated by every visitor to Expo.

During Expo period, one State level Awareness Camp and two Capacity Building Workshops were organised in the Conference Hall of Expo, which will certainly help weavers and sales personnel to strengthen their knowledge.