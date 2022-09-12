National Handloom Expo-2022 Inaugurated In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Handloom Weavers Co-op Society Ltd (Boyanika), the only Apex Society of the State for marketing of Handwovens, is organising the “National Handloom Expo-2022” at IDCO Exhibition Ground, Unit-III, Bhubaneswar from 12th September to 9th October, 2022 for facilitating sustainable livelihood to the weavers of the different parts of the Country by providing a common platform for marketing their handloom products. This is the 21st National Handloom Expo at Bhubaneswar being organised by Boyanika.

Today, Smt. Rita Sahu, Minister, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts, has inaugurated this mega event in the august presence of Anant Narayan Jena, MLA, Bhubaneswar (Central), Smt. Subha Sarma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, HT&H Deptt., Susanta Kumar Dash, Director of Textiles and Handlooms, and Shyamabhakta Mishra, Managing Director, Boyanika.

This Expo is sponsored by Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Govt. of Odisha. Leading PWCs of our State, leading Handloom Organisations i.e. Apex and Corporations and Major Handloom Clusters from different States of the Country are participating in this Expo. Around 215 stalls are ready for the participants from more than 12 States. The Expo will remain open from 11.30 AM to 9.30 PM daily. All ranges of Handwovens of our Country are available in this fair for our esteemed customers.

Boyanika is working as the Implementing Agency and committed for all round socio-economic development of the weavers of the State. This organisation is implementing various developmental programmes for the welfare of weavers of the State. Boyanika has been exploring every new horizon of marketing, for which the active cooperation of all media persons is highly solicited. The media intervention will certainly make this event a successful one like previous year.

The Art of Handloom Weaving is highly evolved and its fabrics bear testimony to the artistic ability and tradition of weavers of the State as well as whole country. National Handloom Expo is organised with an aim to avail opportunity to sell the different handloom products of the country. It will also enable our state weavers to interact and exchange their skills and techniques involved, cost effectiveness, study the colour and design patters prevailing in contemporary markets in different States.