National Handloom Day 2023: All you need to know about this day

New Delhi: National Handloom Day is observed in India to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship of handloom weavers across the country. This day is celebrated every year to raise public awareness of the handloom sector and the contribution it has made to India’s socioeconomic progress. This special occasion emphasises the importance of the handloom industry to our history and gives those who work in it more influence. Since women make up the majority of weavers in this sector, the day is a significant chance to show them support and gratitude.

This day holds great significance in generating awareness about the importance of the handloom-weaving community and highlighting the contribution of this sector to the socio-economic development of our country. The handloom industry is a representation of the nation’s illustrious cultural legacy and a significant source of income for the nation. Given that women make up over 70% of handloom weavers and related employees, the industry is essential for empowering women. On this day, the community of handloom weavers is acknowledged, and their contribution to the socioeconomic advancement of this nation is emphasised. It is underlined that we are committed to safeguarding our handloom legacy and giving handloom weavers and employees more opportunity.

The Swadeshi Movement, which began on August 7, 1905, as a component of the Indian independence struggle, was significant for the handloom industry. The goal of the movement is to increase domestic production while reducing reliance on imports. Almost every home began making khadi as a result of the initiative.

At Princess Park near India Gate, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru raised the khadi-made Indian flag to commemorate the country’s “at the stroke of midnight hour” independence. The Swadeshi Movement was founded on August 7, which is why that day is recognised as National Handloom Day. The inaugural National Handloom Day was launched and observed by the Indian government on August 7, 2015, in Chennai.