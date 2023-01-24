National Girl Child Day 2023: Check history, significance, and theme

New Delhi: On January 24, the nation celebrates National Girl Child Day. This day was established in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The goal of National Female Child Day is to highlight the prejudice and injustice that girl children face. This day also encourages awareness of women’s rights in our country.

Significance

According to the women and child development ministry, National Girl Child Day is meant to create awareness about the rights of a girl, support the nation’s girl children, eliminate gender biases, and emphasise the importance of education, health, and nutrition. The national holiday is observed nationwide by holding a variety of events to honour girls.

Theme

The Indian government has not officially announced a theme for National Girl Child Day 2023. Previously, the slogans were “Digital Generation, Our Generation, Our Time is Now—Our Rights, Our Future.”